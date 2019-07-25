Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 announced at icsi.edu; here's how to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result for the Company Secretary (CS) foundation examinations at 11 am on Thursday on its official website. To check their results, candidates need to visit the official websites – icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net.

Those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by entering roll number and 17 digit registration number.

The Institute of Company Secretaries has activated ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 for June examination after the result is announced. CS Foundation examinations were held from June 8 and ended on June 9, 2019.

ICSI CS foundation result 2019, steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019

Step 3: Click on ICSI Examination Foundation Result June 2019, ICSI CS Result 2019

Step 4: Enter required details

Step 5: Download your ICSI Foundation Result 2019 e-mark sheet and keep a printout for future reference

ICSI CS Foundation 2019 passing marks:

The cut off for the ICSI CS is 50% overall and 40% in each subject. Notably, it is mandatory for the candidates to score above the fixed cut off percentage to qualify CS Foundation 2019 exam.

