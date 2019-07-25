Thursday, July 25, 2019
     
  5. KU degree results 2019: UG, PG results declared by Kakatiya University. Here's how to check on kuexams.org

Candidates who had appeared for the undergraduate and postgraduate exams at Kakatiya University should note that the UG, PG results have been declared on the official website kuexams.org. Students should read on to know how to check Kakatiya University result. Candidates who are not satisfied with their result can also apply for re-evaluation of marks. 

New Delhi Published on: July 25, 2019 10:08 IST
Kakatiya University Result 2019: Kakatiya University has declared the result of undergraduate degree, postgraduate and engineering courses. Candidates who had appeared for the KU degree exams 2019 should visit the official website kuexams.org for details. Students should note that Kakatiya University has announced the results for all annual semester exams for BA, BSc, LLB, LLM, BPharm, MBA, MCA, BTech and other courses. 

How to check Kakatiya University Degree Results 2019

1. Visit the official website kuexams.org

2. Click on the exam link
3. Click on the exam result link 
4. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details 
5. Click submit
6. Your KU degree result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

KU degree results 2019: Re-evaluation of marks

In case a student is dissatisfied with the marks obtained in their Kakatiya University Degree Results 2019, a re-evaluation of marks can be done. For re-evaluation, candidates are required to submit an application within 20 days of the release of the result. 

