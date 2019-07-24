TS EAMCET 2019: Registration for 2nd round counselling begins, check at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2019 | The Telangana State Council for Higher Education has started the TS EAMCET 2019 registration process for 2nd round counselling. Candidates who have cleared the Telangana EAMCET 2019 exam can register for the 2nd Round of Counselling process on the official website. The registration process for TS EAMCET Counselling process is being held in the online mode. The candidates can apply or register through tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling Registration - direct link

TS EAMCET 2019 | Here's how to apply/register for 2nd round counselling-

Visit the official website-- tseamcet.nic.in.

On the home page, click on ‘Pay Processing Fee’ option.

Enter all the required credentials.

Click on 'Pay fee online'.

Pick a slot through slot booking option for document verification process.

After completion of document verification process, register for choice filling process.

Click on 'Candidate Registration'.

Enter the required details as asked on the page.

Enter password and complete registrations process.

Login using the new login credentials.

Select Colleges and Courses in which you want to take admission.

TS EAMCET 2019 | Important information for candidates

Candidates must note that while the TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling Process is completely online, the Document Verification Process remains offline. The document verification process will take place at the designated reporting and document verification centres. After the completion of the online registration process, TSCHE will declare the allotment result of the second round (final phase) on 29th July 2019.

As part of the registration process, aspirants have to pay the processing fees and also provide their preferred options for colleges and courses. Seats will be allotted to them on the basis of preferences shared by them at the registration stage. According to the official notification, the online registration process and fees payment for TS EAMCET 2nd Round Counselling 2019 will end on 25th July 2019, the option entry procedure will continue until 27th July 2019.

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019: Railway releases 24,605 job vacancies for graduates, check how to apply

Also Read: CTET Answer Key 2019 released: Download here

Also Read: Manabadi TS Inter 1st year Supplementary Results 2019: Telangana State Board announces Intermediate results. Direct Link here