CTET Answer Key 2019 released: Download here

CTET Answer Key 2019 released: Download here

CTET 2019 Answer Key:

CTET Answer Key 2019 released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Answer Key 2019 or the answer key for Central Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates can download the CTET answer key from the official website, link for which is given in the article.

CTET 2019 or Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 was conducted on July 7. A total of 20,84,147 candidates had registered for CTET 2019, out of which 14 lakh took the exam. The exam consists of two papers - paper 1 (class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (class 6 to 8). The scanned images of the CTET OMR Answer Sheets 2019 and CTET Answer Keys will be available online from July 24 to July 26. Please note that objections to CTET Answer Key 2019 can be raised only till July 26.

Previous CTET Exam:

Last CTET Exam was held in December 2018. The December CTET result was declared on January 4. 17 per cent candidates managed to qualify in primary school category. The pass percentage for middle school category is 15 per cent.

Steps to raise objection to CTET Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in - to raise objection to CTET Answer Key 2019

Step 2: Click on link to get the CTET Answer Key 2019

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Download the OMR Sheet & Answer Key

CTET Answer Key 2019 released: Direct link to download