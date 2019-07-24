Manabadi TS Inter 1st year Supplementary Results 2019: Telangana State Board announces Intermediate results. Direct Link here

Manabadi TS Inter 1st year Supplementary Results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBIE) has announced the Manabadi TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year supplementary result 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their Manabadi results on the official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

Steps to check Manabadi TS Supplementary Intermediate Results, Manabadi TS Inter Results 2019, Telangana Supplementary Inter Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the website results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in to find your Manabadi TS Supplementary Intermediate Results, Manabadi TS Inter Results 2019, Telangana Supplementary Inter Results 2019

Step 2: Click on the link for either 1st or 2nd year supplementary general/vocational results

Step 3: Enter your 10-digit hall ticket number

Step 4: Result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference