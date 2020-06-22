Image Source : PTI CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board to declare Class 10th, 12th results tomorrow

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the class 10th and 12th board results tomorrow. The CGBSE result will be released on its official website, cgbse.nic.in, at 11 am. CGBSE board notifies usually the Class 10th, 12th result date at least a day ahead of the result.

All students, who have been waiting for the results are advised to keep an eye on the official website for latest updates at cgbse.nic.in. It was earlier reported that exam results would be announced by June. CGBSE had to postpone annual board exams due to COVID-19 outbreak.

In 2019, CGBSE announced board exam results on May 10. The pass percentage for Class 10th was 68% and for Class 12th it was 78.45%.

This year, close to eight lakh students appeared for state board examinations. Of which, six lakh students sat for Class 10 board examinations and 2.5 lakh for CGBSE Class 12 exams. The examinations were conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10th and 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020’ or 'CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020’

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket

Step 4: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can take print out, email or download the result for further reference.

Alternatively, if the official website is slow or not responsive, Class 10th and 12th students can get the scores through websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

