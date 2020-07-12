Image Source : FILE CBSE Result 2020: Marksheet, Certificate to be accessible on DigiLocker App. Step-by-step guide to check

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Class 10 and 12 board examination results by Wednesday, July 15. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020 marksheets using the DigiLocker website and app. The DigiLocker app is available both for Android and iOS users in their respective app stores.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2020: How To Check CBSE Result Using DigiLocker Website

To check CBSE 10th and 12th result mark sheets using the DigiLocker website, students need to follow these steps:

Visit the website-- digilocker.gov.in.

Under the education section, click on the ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ link.

Select Class 10 passing certificate, Class 12 passing certificate, Class 10 marksheet, or Class 12 marksheet as per requirement.

Login using the registered mobile number with CBSE and access your marksheet and/or certificate.

In case a candidate is unable to login, he or she can sign up using Aadhar number and access marksheets and certificates.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2020: How To Check CBSE Result 2020 Using DigiLocker App

Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to download CBSE marksheet and certificate using the DigiLocker app:

Go to Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS).

Search for the DigiLocker app and click on install.

Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’.

Enter the phone number registered with CBSE, Aadhar number.

Access your CBSE marksheet and certificate.

Candidates who do not have an Aadhar card, he/ she can complete the login process by entering a one-time password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number.

About DigiLocker

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under the Digital India initiative. It aims for the digital empowerment of citizens by providing authentic documents to citizens’ digital document wallets.

