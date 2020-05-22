Image Source : PTI BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th result 2020 likely to be announced today

Bihar 10th Result 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board is very likely to declare the Bihar Board of Secondary Education Matric Results 2020 today. Various reports had earlier claimed the date for the release of Bihar Board Class 10 results, however, some media reports have stated the BSEB 10th Result 2020 will be out today. Students who had appeared for Bihar Board Class 10 exams should note that the Bihar 10th Result 2020 will only be released on the official websites.

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, all schools in Bihar have decided not to display results on their notice board, to restrict the gathering of students on premises.

The board officials have confirmed that the last-minute preparations are ongoing in order to declare the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2020.

Students can check their Bihar 10th Result 2020 by logging on to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also check and download their BSEB Matric Results 2020 through a direct link and through SMS.

BSEB Matric Results 2020: No press conference

Students who are awaiting their Bihar Board Class 10 results should note that the Bihar 10th Result 2020 will not be declared through any press conference. The results will only be released on the official websites.

Once announced, the Bihar 10th Result 2020 will be available to students through the official websites, a direct link and also through SMS.

