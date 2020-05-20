Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB official website crashes ahead of Bihar Matric result

Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board Official Website was down ahead of the Class 10 Matric Result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 today. As thousands of students are awaiting their Bihar Matric result, the official website of BSEB was found 'not responding'. Upon visiting the website, an error stating "The website encountered an unexpected error. Please try again later" showed up on the homepage. Candidates should note that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will only be displayed on the official website, as the school authorities have restricted the gathering of students on the campus.

Once the results are declared, the scorecard can be checked online by visiting the BSEB portal -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) Result continued to be the most searched word on Google but students were disappointed to see the BSEB official website down on an important day.

Candidates will be required to enter their roll number, date of birth, or related information to check and download their Bihar Matric Result 2020.

According to media reports, BSEB has already completed the evaluation of answer sheets and it could be released at any time.

The second check process by the Bihar Board is believed to be completed by the Board officials in Patna. However, the BSEB is yet to release any official statement on the declaration of result.

