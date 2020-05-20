Image Source : INDIA TV ATTENTION: Bihar Board 10th/Matric Result NOT to be released today. Check details

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Matric Result 2020 for Class 10 will not be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board today, informed sources in the BSEB have told India TV. Earlier, reports had largely indicated that the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 results will be announced today even though no official announcement was made by the Bihar School Examination Board. "BSEB has made no such declaration on the results as is made usually," sources said. Students, who were expecting BSEB Board Class 10 Results with bated breath, will have to wait for some more time. Once declared, the BSEB 10th Results can be declared on these websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebbihar.com

STEPS TO CHECK BIHAR BOARD 10TH RESULT:

(As and when announced)

1. Visit official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebbihar.com

2. Click on the link that reads 'BSEB 10th Result 2020'

3. Enter all required details like roll number/registration number

4. Your Bihar Matric Result 2020 for Class 10 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print out of the same for future purpose

WEBSITES TO CHECK BIHAR BOARD 10TH RESULT:

biharboardonline. bihar.gov.in

biharboard.ac.in

biharboard.online

