SSC CGL tier-II 2020: COVID-19 guidelines, important instructions for candidates

SSC CGL tier-II 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier II exam starting today (November 15). The SSC recruitment exams will conclude on November 18. Those who are appearing for the test need to follow certain coronavirus related guidelines such as wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers and other necessary instructions.

The CGL tier-II exam consists of four papers — paper I will be quantitative abilities, paper-II will be English language and comprehension, paper III will be statistics, and paper-IV will be general studies (finance and economics). SSC CGL exam will be held in computer-based mode and students will get two hours to solve each paper. Each paper will carry 200 marks.

Candidates need to wear their own face mask and are advised to carry their own bottle of sanitiser as well as their own transparent bottle of water.

Candidates required to sanitise their hands before entry into the centre.

Only asymptomatic candidates are allowed to write the examination or enter the examination hall.

Candidates should maintain a space of at least six feet from each other at all times. Queue manager/ropes and floor marks will be arranged outside the test centre. Candidates are to follow the instructions provided by test centre staff.

Candidates should carry their admit card and photo ID at the examination venue in any case. Keep in mind that no softcopy of admit card in cell phones will be accepted for verification at the centre. You won’t be allowed to appear for the paper in case you forget it.

Mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam centres. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

A total of 9,78,103 candidates appeared for the tier-I exam held in March. A total of 1,53,621 candidates cleared the exam successfully and will be appearing for the tier-II exam. The tier-II exam was scheduled to be held in October but was postponed due to the pandemic. The exam will be held online.

