SBI Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Specialist Cadre Officers posts. Details here

SBI Recruitment 2019 | The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officers in various posts. The details are given at the official website -- sbi.co.in. The candidates will be accessed on the basis of the walk-in-interview which will be held on the scheduled date and timings. The complete details about the posts, venue and dates are given below:

SBI Recruitment 2019 | Name and number of the posts:

1. Data Architect - 12

2. Data Translator - 5

3. Data Trainer - 3

4. Chief Manager (Business Architect) - 16

5. Chief Manager (Application Architect) - 11

6. Chief Manager (Infrastructure Architect) - 9

SBI Recruitment 2019 | Date of the walk-in-interview:

1. For Data Architect, the walk-in-interviews will be held on 02.08.2019 at 9:00 am. Whereas for Data Translator and Data Trainer posts it will be conducted at 12:00 Noon on 02.08.2019.

2. For Chief Manager (Business Architect) and Chief Manager (Application Architect), the candidates will have to report on 29.07.2019 at 9:00 am and 12:00 Noon respectively.

SBI Recruitment 2019 | Venue of the walk-in-interview:

State Bank of India, Global IT Centre, Main Building, Sector 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai - 400 614