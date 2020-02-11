Image Source : FILE SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 to release soon. Get salary details, direct link to download

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020: The admit card for the SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) recruitment Preliminary examination will be released soon by the State Bank of India (SBI). The computer-based test (CBT) for SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) post will be conducted on February/March 2020. The SBI Clerk admit card 2020 will be released for the Prelims Exam to recruit 8000 Customer Support and Sales (Clerk) in various offices of SBI across the country.

SBI Clerk 2020: Important dates

- Online registration commencement: 3rd January 2020

- SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 for Prelims: 11th February 2020

- SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination: February/ March 2020

- SBI Clerk Admit Card for Main Examination: 2nd Week of April 2020

- SBI Clerk Mains Examination: 19th April 2020

SBI Clerk 2020: Vacancies

Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) - Vacancies for 8000 posts

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020: Salary

Rs.11765-655/ 3-13730-815/ 3-16175-980/ 4-20095-1145/7-28110-2120/ 1-30230-1310/1-31450. The starting Basic Pay is Rs.13075/- (Rs11765/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020: Age limit

Candidates who wish to apply for vacancies with SBI should be between 20 to 28 years of age

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020: Selection process

Candidates should note that the selection will be done on the basis of online test (preliminary and main examination) and test of specified opted local languages.

How to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020?

Step 1: Visit the official website-- sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020' link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

