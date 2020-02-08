APPSC Group II Admit Card 2020 for DV released. Get direct link to download

APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2020 for DV released. Get direct link to download

APPSC Group 2 Admit Card: The admit card for the Group II services Document Verification (DV) has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). APPSC has also released the Group II DV schedule on the official website. The commission will commence the APPSC Group II DV on February 2, 2020.

Candidates who have qualified for the APPSC Group II DV can check and download their admit card from the official website-- psc.ap.gov.in.

How to download APPSC Group II Admit Card 2020

Step 1: Visit the APPSC official website-- psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Schedule for verification of original certificates along with Call letter (Memo) to download for Qualified candidates pertaining to various posts fallen under Group-II Services (General Recruitment)- Notification No. 25/2018- (Published on 07/02/2020)"

Step 3: Click on 'Candidates call letter (Memo)'

Step 4: Your APPSC Group II Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Also Read: UPTET Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Also Read: Kerala KTET 2020 admit card to be released today. Direct link to download KTET 2020 hall ticket