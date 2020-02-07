Image Source : FILE Kerala KTET 2020 admit card to be released today. Direct link to download KTET 2020 hall ticket

Kerala KTET 2020 Admit Card: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Admit Card 2020 today on its official website. Candidates who have applied for KTET 2020 exam are advised to visit the Kerala TET official website for more updates.

The Kerala KTET 2020 examination is scheduled to be held on February 15 and 16, 2020. KTET 2020 aspirants will be able to download their KTET 2020 Admit Card from-- ktet.kerala.gov.in once it is released.

Direct Link for Kerala KTET 2020 Admit Card (to be activated soon)

How to download Kerala KTET 2020 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the KTET official website-- ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Admit Card for KTET 2020"

Step 3: Enter your registration number, DOB and click on login

Step 4: Your KTET 2020 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your admit card for future reference

Also Read: UPTET Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download