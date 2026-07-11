'High waves, possible overloading,' survivor recounts Vietnam boat tragedy that killed 15 Indians

Hanoi:

The boat tragedy in Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island that left at least 15 people dead happened due to high waves in the seat and a possible overloading of passengers, said a survivor on Saturday, while recounting the horror.

The survivor, Nirmal Kumar, said the boat was carrying around 39 people, including 35 Indian tourists, and most of them were from Tamil Nadu. The deceased have been identified, but there are no updates on arrangements for the survivors' return to Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to news agency, Kumar, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Palani, also recalled how the tragedy unfolded. He said the group had set out for lunch when the boat suddenly overturned within seconds because of the rough sea; although he asserted that the required safety measures were followed by boat operators.

Describing the incident as 'unfortunate', Kumar said he was able to survive the tragedy by managing to get out of the boat. He the speedboat was enclosed and was damaged during the accident.

According to him, 15 people died and two others are in critical condition. Around 20 people managed to escape, but 15 were trapped inside the boat, he told PTI.

Kumar, though, lauded the local authorities for their prompt response and said the coast guards were alerted and rescue teams arrived at the site immediately, and the injured were given medical assistance.

PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM express grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is 'extremely saddened' following the death of 15 people in Vietnam. In a post on X, the prime minister said Indian missions are providing all possible help.

Expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, he said he prays for the early recovery of the injured survivors.

"Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam," he said. "Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also expressed his 'pain and anguish' over the incident, instructing state officials to coordinate with Centre and provide immediate assistance to those who were from the coastal state.

"I have directed that necessary steps be taken through the Indian Embassy to bring the mortal remains of those who lost their lives back to Tamil Nadu at the earliest," he said. "I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident."

The tragedy happened in the afternoon when the speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc.

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