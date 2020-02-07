UPTET Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

UPTET Result 2020 declared: Uttar Pradesh TET Result 2020 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj. The UPTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams were held on January 8. Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. According to the official, a total of 354703 candidates have passed the UPTET 2019 exam.

Candidates who appeared for the UPTET 2019 examination can now check their result from the official website-- updeled.gov.in, through candidates login by entering their roll number, DOB.

How to download UPTET Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the UPTET official website-- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Result" link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, Captcha and click on login

Step 4: Your UPTET 2020 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference

