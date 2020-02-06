RCUB Result 2020 for BA programmes declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : FILE RCUB Result 2020 for BA programmes declared

RCUB Results 2020: The results for the first semester Bachelor of Arts programme has been declared by the Rani Channamma University, Belgavi today. Candidates who had appeared for the first semester BA examination should note that the RCUB Results for BA programmes have been released on the official website. The Rani Channamma University BA results 2020 will include the name and roll number of the candidate, the name of the examination and semester, name of the programme, subjects appeared for, marks secured in each subject along with the total marks and the qualifying status of the candidate.

For the convenience of students, we have provided the steps to check the RCUB Results for BA programmes. A direct link to download the RCUB Results for BA programmes has also been provided.

How to check RCUB Results for BA programmes

1. Visit the official website rcub.ac.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your RCUB Results for BA programmes will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download RCUB Results for BA programmes

Students can check and download their RCUB Results for BA programmes by clicking on the below-mentioned link.

Direct Link to Download RCUB Results for BA programmes