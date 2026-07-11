Giant waves, overturned boat: Video shows aftermath of Vietnam accident; 15 Indians dead

Ho Chi Minh City:

At least 15 Indians were killed in an accident off Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday after the boat they were travelling in capsized. A video of the tragedy has now surfaced, purportedly showing a capsized boat as rescuers surround it near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Vietnam's Phu Quoc.

The footage, which has not been independently verified by India TV, was shared by a local media outlet with the caption: "A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists sank near Hon May Rut Ngoai, Phu Quoc, at around 10:30 a.m. on July 11."

The journalist initially said 18 people had been rescued and that the official death toll was yet to be confirmed. However, authorities later confirmed that at least 15 people had died in the incident, news agency AP reported.

What actually happened

Leaders of the Phu Quoc Special Zone said the boat carrying 32 Indian tourists capsized at around 10:30 am (local time) while ferrying the group to Hon May Rut Ngoai Island.

The tourists were heading to Hon May Rut Ngoai, an isolated and pristine island regarded as one of the most untouched destinations in the region. The island is known for its small beach, rocky coastline and crystal-clear waters, and is considered one of the best snorkeling spots for viewing coral reefs. Visitors can reach the island only by renting a canoe or boat from An Thoi Port.

Authorities have so far rescued 18 people, while rescue and search operations are continuing.

Indian embassy sets up helplines

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam said it is in touch with local authorities and is closely monitoring the situation.

"As per information received from official sources, the following 32 Indian tourists were onboard the boat which capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. We are ascertaining further details on casualties and would update soon," the Embassy said in a post on X sharing identities of the 32 Indians who were on board.

The embassy said helplines have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance to affected families.

The Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City can be contacted at +84-36-281-7930, +84-91-552-3714 and +84-33-452-0414. The Embassy in Hanoi has issued +84-91-308-9165 as its emergency contact number.

The Indian mission said the helplines are available for any assistance and queries.

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