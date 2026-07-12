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  4. ENG vs NOR FIFA World Cup LIVE: Schjelderup scores banger as Norway take 1-0 lead in first half
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ENG vs NOR FIFA World Cup LIVE: Schjelderup scores banger as Norway take 1-0 lead in first half

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

England face Norway in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, aiming to move closer to a first title in 60 years. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane lead England, while Erling Haaland headlines Norway, who reached their first-ever World Cup last eight.

Harry Kane and Erling Haaland
Harry Kane and Erling Haaland Image Source : AFP
Miami:

England will aim to move one step closer to ending their 60-year FIFA World Cup title drought when they face Norway in the quarter-finals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in the early hours of Sunday. A place in the semi-finals awaits the winner, with France already securing a berth after defeating Morocco, while Spain have also advanced.

Thomas Tuchel's side have grown into the tournament after overcoming DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32 before edging co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling Round of 16 contest. Notably, Jude Bellingham has been England's standout performer, while captain Harry Kane continues to lead the line with his experience and goals. 

However, England will be without suspended defender Jarell Quansah, while Jordan Henderson has been ruled out through injury. Marc Guehi and Declan Rice, in the meantime, have returned to the playing XI.

Norway, meanwhile, are enjoying a historic campaign. They reached their first-ever World Cup quarter-final after eliminating Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16, with Erling Haaland producing another match-winning display. Haaland, supported by captain Martin Odegaard and striker Alexander Sorloth, has spearheaded Norway's impressive run and presents England's biggest defensive challenge.

Notably, the contest pits two contrasting styles against each other. England's possession-based approach against Norway's direct attacking play built around Haaland's physicality and finishing. With both teams possessing match-winners in the final third, discipline at the back and efficiency in front of goal could prove decisive. England enter as favourites on paper, but Norway have already shown they are capable of upsetting the tournament's traditional heavyweights.

 

Live updates :ENG vs NOR FIFA World Cup LIVE: England vs Norway Score, Tactical discussion, commentary, playing XI

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  • 3:16 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Corner for England!

    Declan Rice took the corner, but Norway managed to clear that out. Nothing is working for the Three Lions. 

  • 3:15 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Norway attack again!

    Norway with another attack, but their defence managed to deal with that this time. However, Norway have looked very threatening on the counterattack. 

  • 3:12 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ENGLAND ARE IN TROUBLE!

    Back-to-back two shots from Norway. England are clearly rattled after the goal. They are attacking with much flair. 

  • 3:07 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    NORWAY SCORE!!

    WHERE DID THAT COME FROM? Schjelderup has scored a stunner from the right wing. Pickford had no chance. Where is England defence? Norway take 1-0 lead. 

  • 3:06 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    SHOT ON TARGET!

    Erling Haaland has his first shot target from a header. 

  • 3:05 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Some signs from Norway

    Norway enjoy a rare spell of possession in England's half, but Pickford is quick off his line to cut out a dangerous cross intended for Schjelderup. Moments later, Ryerson brings down Gordon, handing England a promising free-kick.

  • 3:00 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Kane takes it!

    Harry Kane took the freekick and he sent it over the post. The scoreline remains 0-0 after 28 minutes. 

  • 2:59 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Free kick for England!

    Bellingham has been brought down near the box. It's a good place to take the free kick. Four of England players are lined up but Declan Rice is likely to take it. 

  • 2:55 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Another inviting cross!

    Another inviting cross from Noni Madueke, but no one in the centre. Another chance goes begging for England. Referee calls for hydration break. 

  • 2:53 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Bellingham fails to connect

    Anderson delivers an inviting cross from deep on the left, but Bellingham fails to make clean contact with his glancing header. It flashes across the face of the goal, evading Madueke at the back post before drifting out for a goal kick.

  • 2:49 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First corner of the evening

    Anthony Gordon wins England's first corner after beating his marker down the left for the first time tonight. However, nothing meaningful came from the attack either. They take control of the possession and try to attack again. 

  • 2:44 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    England keep possession and attack well!

    England are keeping the ball and showing attacking prowess, but they are not able to take the attack to a dangerous position. 

  • 2:39 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Offside!

    Elliott Anderson found Noni Madueke on the wings, who had a good chance, but he was offside. 7 mins in, as the scoreline remains 0-0. 

  • 2:36 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    England's first attack goes to waste

    England's first attack comes to nothing as Noni Madueke slices his cross behind for a goal kick. England build again in the fifth minute of the game. 

  • 2:32 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Live action begins!

    The live action began with Norway kicking off the affair. They are in their classic red kit, while England are in white jerseys. Norway push from the first minute itself. Their pressing game will be the one to watch. 

  • 2:30 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    A minute's silence

    A moment of silence for Jayden Adams, South Africa player who represented the team in the FIFA World Cup 2026, who passed away last day at the age of 25. 

  • 2:27 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Why Bukayo Saka not playing?

    It's purely a tactical call from Thomas Tuchel to drop Bukayo Saka. He trusted Noni Madueke for the role. Meanwhile, Tuchel also confirmed that Reece James is fit, but he didn't risk him in the starting XI. However, the right back can play a part if needed. 

  • 2:24 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for the national anthems!

    Norway, being the home team for the night, to sing the national anthem first. They will be followed by England.

  • 2:23 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Players walk out!

    Both England and Norway players walk out for the high-voltage quarter-final clash. Dei Dei of Shakira plays in the background. What a set-up as the fans are electric in Miami. 

  • 2:22 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Can't afford a yellow!

    England will have four players walking a disciplinary tightrope against Norway, with Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham all one yellow card away from a suspension that would rule them out of a potential World Cup semi-final. Norway have a similar concern, with winger Antonio Nusa, named on the bench, also at risk of missing the last-four clash if booked.

  • 2:21 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Norway Playing XI:

    Orjan Nyland (GK); David Moller Wolfe, Torbjorn Heggem, Kristoffer Ajer, Julian Ryerson; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard; Andreas Schjelderup, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth.

  • 2:20 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    England Playing XI:

    Jordan Pickford, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Nico O'Reilley, Elliott Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Antony Gordon, Harry Kane

  • 2:13 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    HARRY KANE vs ERLING HAALAND DAY!

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of the match between England and Norway. Both teams engaged in light drills so far and have already announced the playing XI. Live action begins in less than 20 mins time. 

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