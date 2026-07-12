ENG vs NOR FIFA World Cup LIVE: Schjelderup scores banger as Norway take 1-0 lead in first half

Miami:

England will aim to move one step closer to ending their 60-year FIFA World Cup title drought when they face Norway in the quarter-finals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in the early hours of Sunday. A place in the semi-finals awaits the winner, with France already securing a berth after defeating Morocco, while Spain have also advanced.

Thomas Tuchel's side have grown into the tournament after overcoming DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32 before edging co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling Round of 16 contest. Notably, Jude Bellingham has been England's standout performer, while captain Harry Kane continues to lead the line with his experience and goals.

However, England will be without suspended defender Jarell Quansah, while Jordan Henderson has been ruled out through injury. Marc Guehi and Declan Rice, in the meantime, have returned to the playing XI.

Norway, meanwhile, are enjoying a historic campaign. They reached their first-ever World Cup quarter-final after eliminating Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16, with Erling Haaland producing another match-winning display. Haaland, supported by captain Martin Odegaard and striker Alexander Sorloth, has spearheaded Norway's impressive run and presents England's biggest defensive challenge.

Notably, the contest pits two contrasting styles against each other. England's possession-based approach against Norway's direct attacking play built around Haaland's physicality and finishing. With both teams possessing match-winners in the final third, discipline at the back and efficiency in front of goal could prove decisive. England enter as favourites on paper, but Norway have already shown they are capable of upsetting the tournament's traditional heavyweights.