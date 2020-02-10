Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020 to Release Soon. Get salary details, direct link to download

Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020: The admit card for the Bihar AMIN (Revenue Inspector) recruitment examination will be released soon by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). The computer based test (CBT) for AMIN post will be conducted on February 15 and 16, 2020.

BCECEB had earlier declared a total of 1767 posts for Amin Posts. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of online test.

Candidates who have applied for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) Amin Posts can download their admit card from the official website--bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

Bihar AMIN Recruitment 2020: Salary Details

Candidates selected for the Amin Posts will get Rs. 5200 &20200, Grade Rs. 2000 Monthly.

Direct Link to download download Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020 (to be activated soon)

How to download Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020

Step 1: Vist the BCECEB official website-- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link "AMIN Admit Card 2020"

Step 3: Enter all the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the AMIN Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

