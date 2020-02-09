UP Board Admit Card 2020 for Class 10, 12 released. Direct link to download

UP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

UP Board Admit Card 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has sent Class 10 and Class 12 board exams admit card 2020 to the schools for distribution to the candidates. The UP Board examination 2020 will begin on February 18.

The UP Board Admit Card 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 have been sent to all 75 districts of the state. The District Education Inspectors have been advised to forward the board exam admit cards to all the schools.

Candidates who appear in the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2020 are advised to check the admit card thoroughly.

