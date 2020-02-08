West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2020 released. Check details

WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2020: The admit card for Madhyamik or class 10 examinations has been released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). The WBBSE Madhyamik 2020 examination hall tickets will be distributed from the board office in Kolkata, and from respective schools from 11 AM to 5 PM today.

The official notification of WBBSE about the release of West Bengal Madhyamik Admit Card Card 2020 has mentioned that the Students will also get an option to make necessary corrections on the admit card, however, it can be made only from the board office till February 15, 2020.

The secondary examination will be conducted from February 18 onwards. Each day only one paper will be held for the class 10 exams and will begin from 11.45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes of reading the question papers.

WBBSE Madhyamik exam 2020: Datesheet

February 18: First languages (Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odio, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Urdu and Santali)

February 19: Second languages (English, if any language other than English is offered as First Language. 2) Bengali or Nepali, if English is the First Language)

February 20: Geography

February 22: History

February 24: Mathematics

February 25: Physical Science

February 26: Life Science

February 27: Optional Elective subjects.

Also Read: NIOS Class 10, 12 date sheet 2020 for March-April examination released. Direct link to download

Also Read: UPTET Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download