Image Source : FILE NIOS Class 10, 12 date sheet 2020 for March-April examination released. Direct link to download

NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2020: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for Secondary and Senior Secondary March-April examinations 2020. The date sheet has been released separately for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations to be held in India and overseas centres. Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.

The NIOS Senior Secondary or Class 12 examinations 2020 will start from March 24 and end on April 24, 2020. The Secondary or Class 10 examinations will also start from March 24 and conclude on April 24.

The practical exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted between March 11 and March 25.

How to check/download NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website oF NIOS-- nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'date sheet' link available in the announcement section

Step 3: Your NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the Date Sheet carefully

Step 5: Download the NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2020 for future reference

Also Read: UPTET Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Also Read: JEE Main April 2020 registration to begin shortly. Get direct link to apply