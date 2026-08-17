Awarapan 2 scores biggest solo opening of Emraan Hashmi's career, crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide in three days

New Delhi:

Bollywood film Awarapan 2 has emerged as the biggest opener of Emraan Hashmi's career, with the sequel also crossing the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark within three days of its release. The film has continued to draw audiences in India, with Sacnilk reporting Rs 86.20 crore in India net collections by Day 4, based on live figures.

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 81.75 crore net in India during its opening weekend. The figure makes it Emraan Hashmi's biggest opening weekend, surpassing his previous best by 89%.

Awarapan 2 records Emraan Hashmi's biggest opening

The film also recorded a strong overseas opening. Sacnilk reported overseas collections of Rs 19.31 crore over the opening weekend, making it Emraan's biggest solo international opening.

The sequel's strong start has also put it well ahead of the original Awarapan at the box office. The 2007 film had a lifetime worldwide collection of around Rs 12 crore, a figure Awarapan 2 crossed within just two days.

Awarapan 2 crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

The film crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark in three days, adding another milestone to its opening run. The performance comes despite competition from other releases during the Independence Day period. Sacnilk placed Awarapan 2 at the top of its Independence Day weekend box-office chart, with its Rs 81.75 crore India net opening weekend.

Awarapan 2 Day 4 box office

Sacnilk's latest live update shows Awarapan 2 running across 7,959 shows on Day 4. The film has recorded Rs 4.45 crore in live India net collections for the day so far.

With the live figures, the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 103.35 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 86.20 crore. The final Day 4 figures are yet to be reported.

The figures are therefore subject to change once the day's final collection is updated.

Emraan Hashmi's career-best opening

Awarapan 2 marks a significant box-office turnaround for Emraan Hashmi, with its opening weekend now standing as the highest of his career.

The film's performance is also notable for the gap between the original and the sequel. While Awarapan developed a strong following over the years, its theatrical run in 2007 was modest. The sequel has already surpassed its predecessor's lifetime worldwide earnings within two days.

With the film now approaching the Rs 100 crore mark in India net collections, its performance over the next few days will determine how far it can extend its theatrical run.

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