JEE Main April 2020 registration to begin shortly, Get direct link to apply

JEE Main April 2020 Registration: The National Testing Agency will release the online application form for NTA JEE Main April 2020 examination today. According to the schedule released by the NTA, the JEE Main April 2020 exam application form will be available online from February 7, 2020. The last date to submit the applications online is March 7, 2020.

Candidates interested to appear for the JEE Main April 2020 can apply for the Joint Entrance Examination on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main April 2020 | Admit card

The JEE Main April 2020 admit card will be released on March 16.

JEE Main April 2020 | Examination dates

The JEE Main April 2020 exam would be conducted on April 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11. The result of the examination would be available on April 30.

Direct Link for JEE Main April 2020 Registration form (to be activated soon)

How to apply for JEE Main April 2020?

Step 1: Visit the JEE official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "JEE Main April 2020 Registration" link

Step 3: Fill in the details like name, email ID, parent's name, etc

Step 4: Upload scanned copy of your signature and photo

Step 5: Pay the requisite amount of application fee and note down the reference number

Step 6: Check your JEE Main April 2020 application form and click on submit

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the filled application form for future reference

