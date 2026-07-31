Check Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9 schedule; Where can India shine on July 31?

Glasgow:

The stage is set for Day 9 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026. The Indian contingent has been performing brilliantly at the event and has a total of 17 medals to its name so far. The Indian squad sits in 10th place in the medal tally and will hope to add to their tally on Day 9 as well.

It is worth noting that Lovepreet Singh and Seema Kaliramna became the latest athletes to add to India’s medal tally. Lovepreet Singh won the silver medal in weightlifting, whereas Seema Kaliramna won the bronze medal in the women’s discus throw as well.

July 31 will see Neeraj Chopra go for another medal in the javelin final. Apart from Neeraj, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav have also qualified for the final, and all three stars will hope to go for the medal as well.

India open their campaign in Judo

It is worth noting that the Indian contingent also open their campaign in judo. Furthermore, boxing will see several Indian stars solidify their place on the podium and will look to go for gold as well.

Commonwealth Games Day 9 schedule:

Athletics (110m hurdles): 2:35 PM

Boxing (Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape semi-final): 3:15 PM

Athletics: 3:20 PM

Judo: 3:30 PM

Judo: 3:30 PM

Judo: 3:30 PM

Judo: 3:30 PM

Judo: 3:30 PM

Athletics: 4:05 PM

Boxing (Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori semi-final): 4:30 PM

Track Cycling: 4:59 PM

Athletics: 5:00 PM

Bowls: 5:15 PM

Boxing (Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela semi-final): 7:15 PM

Boxing (Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles semi-final): 7:30 PM

Boxing (Jadumani Singh vs Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb semi-final): 8:15 PM

Track Cycling: 8:30 PM

Track Cycling: 9:17 PM

Bowls: 10:20 PM

Track Cycling: 10:46 PM

Track Cycling: 11:01 PM

Boxing (Sakshi Choudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall semi-final): 11:30 PM

Athletics: 11:30 PM

Track Cycling: 11:45 PM

Boxing (Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley semi-final): 12:15 AM

Athletics (Neeraj Chopra): 12:45 AM

Boxing (Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki semi-final): 12:45 AM

Boxing (Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan semi-final): 1:00 AM

Athletics: 1:05 AM

Boxing (Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul semi-final): 1:30 AM

Athletics (Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasa hurdles final): 1:30 AM

Also Read:

Lovepreet Singh clinches weightlifting silver, Seema Kaliramna grabs bronze medal at CWG 2026