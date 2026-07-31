'Aap BJP ke ho kya': Rahul Gandhi reacts to question on injured cops during CJP protest | WATCH

New Delhi:

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi had a brief but sharp exchange with reporters outside Parliament on Friday after being asked about the press conference held by the families of Delhi Police personnel injured during the NEET paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar. As a reporter sought his reaction to the allegations made by families, Gandhi responded by asking, "Aap BJP ke ho kya (Are you from BJP)?" The remark came before he moved on, without offering a direct response to the question.

The interaction took place shortly after family members of Delhi Police personnel addressed a press conference in New Delhi, where they spoke about the injuries sustained by officers during the students' protest.

The reporters asked Rahul Gandhi to comment on the claims made by the families, who alleged that police personnel were subjected to sustained violence during the demonstration. Instead of responding to the issue, Gandhi questioned the reporter's political affiliation.

Families allege police personnel faced violence during protest

Earlier in the day, relatives of injured Delhi Police personnel said many officers suffered serious injuries while performing law and order duties during the protest at Jantar Mantar. According to the families, the sacrifices of the injured police personnel have not received adequate public attention. They urged authorities to ensure justice for the officers who continue to recover from the injuries sustained during the violence.

Videos shown during press conference

During the media interaction, the families also screened videos that they claimed showed protesters attacking police personnel. They alleged that anti-social elements had infiltrated the protest and accused them of carrying out violent attacks on the police force. The families said several officers remain under medical treatment and called for strict action against those responsible.

Political confrontation over the protests

The development comes a day after Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent, Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action against student protesters. He called for an impartial probe into the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Meanwhile, the political confrontation over the protests has intensified, with BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur moving a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi the Lok Sabha over remarks made during the Lok Sabha proceedings on July 29.

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