Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC Exam 2020: NTPC CBT-1 exam centre guidelines for candidates

RRB NTPC Exam 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the RRB NTPC Exam 2020 maintaining social distancing rules in the examination centres. The Railway board on Saturday (September 5) has announced that it will conduct the recruitment examinations for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), level -1 posts, and isolated and ministerial category under CEN 01/2019 will be conducted from December 15.

The CEN 01/ 2019 recruitment notification for 1.4 lakh vacancies was released on February 23, 2019. There are over 1 lakh vacancies for RRB level-1 posts while the rest 35, 277 posts under NTPC category posts are of paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories.

Other details and the complete date and time of RRB NTPC examination will be released soon.

RRB NTPC Exam 2020: Exam Centre Guidelines

Candidates will have to wear masks at the examination centre considering coronavirus guidelines.

The railways will make arrangements to tackle impersonation. The temperature of candidates will be checked at the entry gate.

As there will be mass gathering at the RRB NTPC exam centres, the number of candidates to be booked in an exam centre will be cut down to enable more social distance between two candidates while enforcing the norms required for fair and smooth conduct of examination of this magnitude.

The sanitization of exam centres after each shift will be done to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This year, the student's biometric impressions will not be captured at the examination centers.

At the entry gate, RRB NTPC admit card and photo-identity proof will be checked before allowing candidates to enter the exam hall.

