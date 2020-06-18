Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC Exam Update: Railways takes big decision on conducting of examination

RRB NTPC Exam Update:The Indian Railways is speeding up the process for conducting RRB NTPC Exam. The RRB NTPC exam is conducted for Graduate and under-graduate level posts in Non-Technical Popular Category. Meanwhile, it is also expected that RRB NTPC exam dates will soon be announced by the Railway Recruitment Board. RRB will conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) for 35,208 vacancies including 24,605 Graduate posts and 10,603 Under-graduate posts under Non-Technical Popular Category. These include Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master etc.

RRB NTPC Examination Updates:

In an announcement on Thursday, the Ministry of Railways said the Indian Railways will speed up the process for conduct of examination for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC -- Graduate and under graduate level) posts.

It said a total of 1,26,30,885 (over 1.25 crore) online applications were received for NTPC posts.

A viable strategy is being formulated to conduct massive examination of 1.25 crore applicants observing all norms in COVID-19 scenario.

"RRBs follow the practice of direct and instantaneous communication with candidates through regular updates on websites and individual SMS and emails," it said.

It further advised candidates to refer to official communications only and not be misguided by another floating rumours on social media.

About RRB

The Railway Recruitment Board was initally known as 'Railway Service Commission'. It was in January 1985 that it was renamed as Railway Recruitment Board. Each RRB consists of a Chairman, Member Secretary/Deputy Secretary or an Assistant Secretary and non-gazetted staff.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage