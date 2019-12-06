JEE Main Admit Card 2020 to be out today; Check how to download NTA JEE Mains January hall ticket

JEE Main Admit Card 2020 Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January exam 2020 admit cards will be released today, December 6, 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the examination can download the NTA JEE Mains January 2020 admit cards from official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Notably, the JEE Main 2020 examination will be held from January 6 to January 2020 at various test centres across India.

From January 6 to 11, 2020, the JEE (Main) first attempt test will be organised. The exam will be held in two shifts - morning from 9:30 am to 12:300 pm and in the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The JEE Main Examinations will be conducted in "Computer Based Test" (CBT) Mode only, except that the Drawing Test for B.Arch. will be held in "Pen & Paper" (offline) mode.

Once admit cards for the NTA JEE Mains January 2020 is released, the candidates can download it by following these simple steps.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: How to download

In order to download the NTA JEE January 2020 admit cards, all the candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Log on to the official website of NTA JEE Main 2020: jeemain.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which says, "January JEE (Main) 2020 admit cards"Enter your application number, password and security pinClick on submitJEE Main Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screenDownload it and take print out of the same.

Direct link to download JEE Main Admit Card 2020: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

JEE Main Exam: Choice of medium of question papers

The medium of the question paper shall be in English, Hindi and Gujarati

The option of question paper language should be exercised while filling up the Application Form and it cannot be changed at a later stage.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: Important dates

Downloading of Admit Cards: 6th December 2019

Dates of Examinations: 6th to 11th January 2020

Date of Announcing Result: 31st January 2020

The JEE Main score is valid for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and even private engineering and architecture courses, for the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced exam a cut-off will also be released which is an entrance gateway for admission to the IITs.