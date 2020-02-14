Indian Statistical Institute admission 2020 begins. Here's how to apply

Image Source : PTI Indian Statistical Institute admissions 2020 begin

ISI admission 2020: The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) has begun the process of ISI admission 2020. Candidates who are interested to apply with the Indian Statistical Institute should read on to know the steps on how to apply for the ISI admission 2020. The application window will end on March 6 and the candidates can pay the fee for ISI admission 2020 till March 10.

ISI admission 2020: Entrance exam

The entrance exam for ISI admission 2020 will be conducted on May 10. Those who clear the written test will be called for interviews. The minimum eligibility varies for different posts, barring qualifying class 12 level for UG and undergraduate degrees for master’s level courses. Candidates can check details in the prospectus.

How to apply for ISI admission 2020

1. Visit the official website isical.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'admission 2020 and ISI admission'

3. A new page will open

4. Click on ‘new registration’, fill details and verify

5. Fill up the form and upload your picture

6. Pay the application fee and enter 'submit'