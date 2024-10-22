Cyclone Dana: Schools in THESE Odisha districts to remain closed from October 23-25

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational picture

The Odisha government on Monday said the schools will remain closed in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagargh and Cuttack districts from October 23-25 in view of the impending cyclonic storm (Dana) over Bay of Bengal.

The announcement comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100-120 kmph slated to hit the Odisha coast by October 25.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the district collectors have been empowered to declare holidays of schools, anganwadi centres and colleges in the prone districts till normalcy is restored.

Odisha govt asks tourists to leave Puri

The Odisha government also issued an advisory asking tourists to vacate the pilgrim town of Puri soon. Pujari issued the advisory after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

"The tourists who have come to Puri should leave the seaside pilgrim town soon as the district is likely to be affected by the severe cyclonic storm," Pujari told reporters.

He said that the Puri district administration has also been asked to discourage people from visiting the pilgrim town from Tuesday till after the cyclone makes landfall as it could cause damage.

Meanwhile, the Puri district administration erected red flags along the sea beach on Monday and prohibited everyone from entering the sea.

Apart from deploying life guards, the government also used public address system and asked people not to enter the sea. The administration fears that there could be high currents in the sea water at present before the landfall of the cyclone, an official said.

Stating that October 24 and October 25 are two crucial days for the Odisha, the minister said that the district administration has been asked to take care of the hundreds of women who have come to the town for observing 'Kartik Brata'. These women, called 'Habishyali', visit the Jagannath temple every day during the holy month of Kartik.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: Cyclone in Bay of Bengal: 25 NDRF teams on standby in Odisha, West Bengal