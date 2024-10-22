Cyclone in Bay of Bengal: 25 NDRF teams on standby in Odisha, West Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Puri: Fishermen shift their boats in preparations for Cyclone Dana, in Puri.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 25 teams—14 in West Bengal and 11 in Odisha—to brace for the cyclone’s arrival over the Bay of Bengal, which has wind speeds of 100-110 kph. Central and state authorities are coordinating to ensure minimal damage and initiating evacuation and safety measures.

NDRF teams deployed in threat of cyclone

"Continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of 24th and early morning 25th October 2024, as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph,” the statement from the government said.

Emergency preparedness and Review by NCMC

The National Disaster Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, held a review meeting on Monday to review cyclone preparedness. The Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed the committee on the storm’s trajectory and intensity. In addition to the Army, Navy and Coast Guard, rescue teams are also on standby, with ships and aircraft ready to deploy. The Ministries of Power and Telecommunications have also deployed emergency teams to restore emergency services in the affected areas.

"The aim should be to keep the loss of lives to zero and minimise damage to property and infrastructure," Somanathan said.

Preventive measures in Odisha and West Bengal

The Odisha and West Bengal government agencies are active and monitoring the situation closely. Fishermen are recalled from the sea and those living in vulnerable coastal areas are evacuated. Essential services, including power supply and medical assistance, are ready for emergency deployment. States are working to ensure mass loss of life and property.

Central agencies on full alert

The Cabinet Secretary assured Odisha and West Bengal that the central agencies were fully prepared to help in rescue and recovery efforts. Neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, have been advised to remain alert due to heavy rains. Officials also monitor dam sites to control discharges and prevent flooding.

