INI CET January 2025 registration begins at aiimsexams.ac.in - here's how to register

INI CET January 2025: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the registration procedure for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2025 January Session from today, September 5. All those who wish to appear in the INI CET 2025 January session exam can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date for submission of application form is October 18.

After the conclusion of the registration procedure, the medical authority will commence the correction-making window. The candidates can edit their application forms by providing the essential details on the portal and accessing the window accordingly.

INI CET January 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 10 across the country. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The admit cards for the same will be released on the official website in due course. Candidates have to score the minimum cut-off marks to qualify for the exam. The candidates belonging to the general category is required to secure at least 50 per cent while the reserved category candidates will have to secure 45 per cent marks.

INI CET January 2025: How to register?

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Navigate the link to 'INI CET January 2025 registration'

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application

Upload documents if any in the set format

Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Take a printout of the INI CET January 2025 application form for future reference

Documents Required

Valid email ID

Valid mobile number

Candidate’s passport-sized photograph

Candidate’s signature

Candidate’s thumb impression

INI CET exam is conducted twice a year - January and July. Candidates who qualify for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS), and Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) programs.