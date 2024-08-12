NIRF Rankings 2024: Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru) ranked best university in India: Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Check NIRF Rankings 2024

NIRF Rankings 2024: The Union Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 and as per the list, IIT-Madras topped in engineering and overall categories in India and IISc Bengaluru is the top university in the country. This year, in the ninth edition, three new categories have been introduced such as open universities, skill universities and state funded government universities.

Notably, the evaluation criteria this year have also been modified and the faculty-to-student ratio has been changed from 1:15 to 1:10 in medical institutes, and increased from 1:15 to 1:20 in the state government universities.

As per the NIRF ranking 2024, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Ahmedabad retained the top spot for best Business school in India again and IIM-Ahmedabad was followed by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Kozhikode, IIT -Delhi, IIM-Calcutta.

it should be noted that this year's ranking witnessed a record 10,885 institutions applying, highlighting a significant increase in participation and competition among India's educational institutions since its launch in 2015.

NIRF Ranking 2024: List of top universities