Virat Kohli creates IPL history, becomes first player to record unique achievement

Star batter Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to hit 1000 boundaries in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The 36-year-old needed only two boundaries against Delhi Capitals to name the record and he completed that inside four overs. Meanwhile, former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan stands second on the list with 920 boundaries while number three David Warner hit 899. Notably, Kohli is also the leading run-scorer in IPL history, having scored over 8000 runs in the cash-rich league.

More to Follow..