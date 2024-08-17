UGC NET Admit Card 2024 released for August 21-23 exams: Check official link, steps to download hall ticket

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE UGC NET Admit card 2024

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released UGC NET Admit Card 2024 for exams scheduled for August 21, 22, and 23. The hall ticket is now available on the official website and the candidates who are appearing for the UGC NET 2024 can download hall ticket from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in by entering their application number and date of birth.

The official notification on the UGC website stated that the NTA will conduct UGC - NET June 2024 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects at different cities across the country between 21st August 2024 and 4th September 2024.

UGC NET Admit card 2024: Here’s how to download

First log in to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Then on the home page, click on the UGC NET 2024 Admit card link.

On this page, insert your login credentials, that is application number and date of birth.

On the new page, the NTA UGC NET 2024 admit card will appear on screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Check Details

Candidates must cross-check the following information on their respective hall ticket IDs: