CISCE extends last date to register for compartment exams. Check notice for ICSE, ISC board

In a relief for students, the Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has extended the last date to register for compartment exams for ICSE 10th Result 2021 and ISC 12th Result 2021. Students who wish to apply for improvement exams for any subject should note that they need to fill up a form for improvement or compartment exam. Following the extension, the last date to now apply for compartment exams is August 4, 2021.

Students should also note that the ICSE/ISC compartment/improvement exam will be conducted from August 16, 2021. The registration for compartment exams can be done on the official website.

For the convenience of students, the steps to register for compartment/private exams have been shared below

1. Visit the official website cisce.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'Recheck' for improvement. You may also click on the compartment registration link

3. Fill in the required details

4. Pay the required amount

CISCE also said students can also apply for a change of exam centre.

The CISCE had announced the result of the ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) exams on Saturday (July 24) at 3 pm.

According to the circular issued by the board, a total of 2,422 schools presented for ICSE and for ISC 1166 schools appeared.

