IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019: Check section-wise questions, difficulty level & expected cut off

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2019: Check section-wise questions, difficulty level & expected cut off

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has successfully conducted the first slot of examination for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019. According to the feedback of the candidates who have appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 examination, the difficulty level of the paper easy to moderate. IBPS Clerk Prelims was a 100 mark paper of 60 minutes. Candidates had to attempt 100 questions in the given 1 hour. The questions were from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

India Tv brings you with the detailed exam analysis and review of the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 exam based on the feedback shared by the candidates. Check the questions asked along with the difficulty level. Candidates who are yet to appear for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 exam in upcoming days should definitely go through this exam analysis to know the types of questions asked in the preliminary exam of the IBPS Clerk 2019.

Section Difficulty Level Important questions asked Expected Cut-off English Moderate Filler, Reading Comprehension, Error Detection, Sentence Rearrangement, Cloze Test 21 - 24 Reasoning Ability Easy-Moderate Puzzle - Linear Arrangement, Uncertain, Month-based, Square-Based, Blood Relation, Alphanumeric Series, Syllogism 27 - 32 Numerical Ability (Maths) Easy-Moderate Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Quadratic Equation, Wrong Series, Approximation, Simplification, Arithmetic 22 - 25 Total 75 - 83

Also Read: NIOS Class 10, 12 Results 2019: Direct link

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019: Attention! Railways likely to announce NTPC exam date by next month, check details