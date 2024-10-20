Retired scientist, wife looted of Rs 2 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Rohini

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

In yet another crime targeting elderly people in the national capital was reported in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area, where a retired scientist and his elderly wife were looted of Rs 2 crore at gunpoint. According to the information released, the incident occurred in the F Block area of Prashant Vihar, where the elderly couple, identified as Shibu Singh and his wife Nirmala, reside.

About the incident

The police said that on Friday afternoon (October 18), while the couple was at home, two men posing as courier boys entered the house and held them hostage at gunpoint. "They looted cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 crore from the house, and when Singh resisted, the accused assaulted him," the police added.

Significantly, after the incident, the retired scientist called his son, who lives separately in Delhi. His son then made a PCR call and informed the police.

Investigation underway

According to a senior police officer, a team reached the house and collected evidence from the spot, including CCTV footage and statements from neighbors and family members.

An official mentioned that at least six police teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused. "Given the manner in which the incident occurred, the police suspect the involvement of an insider or someone familiar with the family," the officer added.



