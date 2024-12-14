Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah over Delhi's deteriorating law and order situation: 'It has become crime capital'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote a letter to Amit Shah regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital and sought an appointment with the Home Minister on the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. Kejriwal had lashed at the BJP-led Centre over "worrisome" law and order in the national capital and asserted the situation would have been different if his party government exercised control over Delhi Police. Addressing a 'padyatra' ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Karol Bagh, Kejriwal said he start an agitation with the public to force the Centre to ensure their safety in the city.

Citing the rise of crime in the national capital, Kejriwal said, "Among the 19 metro cities of India, Delhi is number one in crimes against women. Delhi number one in murder cases. Extortion gangs became active in Delhi and airport and schools are receiving threats."

He added, "I am worried about the safety of people all over Delhi which is now being recognized as the crime capital in India and abroad."

The BJP has countered the allegations in the past by accusing AAP of shielding criminal elements for political gains. However, Kejriwal argued that such claims were an attempt to distract people's attention from the pressing issue of public safety. With an eye on the Delhi assembly polls slated early next year, the ruling and opposition parties have intensified trading charges against each other.