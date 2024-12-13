Kejriwal to contest assembly polls from New Delhi seat, calls it 'battle between CM sons and common man'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Amid speculation about a potential constituency change, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed on Friday that he will contest from his New Delhi seat in the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking at the 'Agenda Aaj Tak' programme in the national capital, Kejriwal termed the contest in the New Delhi constituency as a "battle between CM sons and the common man."

Notably, the Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of three-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, while the BJP is likely to nominate Parvesh Verma, son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma, as Kejriwal's opponents from the New Delhi seat. Kejriwal also announced that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi would retain her Kalkaji seat and not shift to another constituency, dismissing similar rumours.

"There will be no change. I will contest from New Delhi seat and Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji," he said. Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections in his name and asserted that his party will come back to power for the fourth time with a good mandate. "This election is being fought in the name of Kejriwal and I will become the Chief Minister of Delhi," Kejriwal said, adding that Chief Minister Atishi was a "temporary" arrangement to fill the gap created due to his arrest in the excise policy case.

Change of seat for Sisodia

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's seat has been changed from Patparganj and now he will contest from Jangpura seat. Awadh Ojha, who recently joined the party, has been made a candidate from Sisodia's old seat Patparganj. Taking to X, Sisodia also thanked AAP leadership for the responsibility of contesting elections from Jangpura. "My heartfelt gratitude to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party, who showed faith in me and gave me the responsibility of contesting elections from Jangpura. I consider myself a teacher, not a politician. Patparganj was not just an assembly constituency for me, but the heart of the education revolution in Delhi," read his post.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The Legislative Assembly elections of Delhi for all 70 constituencies are scheduled to be held on or before February 2025. The previous Assembly elections were held in February 2020. After the election, the Aam Aadmi Party formed the state government, with Arvind Kejriwal becoming Chief Minister for a third term. The tenure of the 7th Delhi Assembly is scheduled to end on 15 February 2025.

(With PTI inputs)

