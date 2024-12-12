Chunav Flashback: When Arvind Kejriwal dethroned veteran Sheila Dikshit in her own bastion

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chunav Flashback: Arvind Kejriwal Vs Sheila Dikshit.

Chunav Flashback: The Delhi Assembly Elections of 2013 remain one of the most dramatic and groundbreaking moments in the political history of the national capital. The contest, marked by the entry of a new political force in the form of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saw an unbelievable development: a political novice, Arvind Kejriwal, not only challenged but decisively defeated three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in her own constituency, New Delhi.

In the months leading up to the elections, Delhi’s politics was undergoing a seismic shift. Sheila Dikshit, a seasoned politician from the Indian National Congress (INC), had been at the helm of Delhi’s government since 1998. Her tenure was credited with significant infrastructural and developmental projects, including the expansion of the Delhi Metro and the beautification of the city ahead of the Commonwealth Games in 2010. However, her government faced growing discontent due to allegations of corruption, rising electricity bills, and water shortages.

Amid these, comes Arvind Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Service officer turned anti-corruption crusader. Kejriwal had gained national prominence during the 2011 India Against Corruption movement, which demanded the enactment of the Jan Lokpal Bill. Riding on the wave of this movement, he launched the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in November 2012, with promises of "clean governance and people-centric policies".

The constituency battle: Kejriwal Vs Sheila

The New Delhi constituency had long been considered a fortress for Sheila Dikshit. Yet, in 2013, it became the epicentre of a high-stakes battle between the old guard and a fiery challenger. Kejriwal’s campaign was unconventional yet effective. He conducted door-to-door visits, held small meetings in residential colonies, and engaged directly with voters through jan sabhas.

Sheila Dikshit, despite her impressive track record, struggled to counter the wave of dissatisfaction sweeping through the electorate. Her campaign was rooted in the promise of continuing development and leveraging her experience. However, voters seemed more inclined toward the AAP’s narrative of systemic change and accountability.

The decisive outcome

On December 8, 2013, the election results sent shockwaves through the political corridors of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal defeated Sheila Dikshit by a staggering margin of over 25,000 votes in the New Delhi constituency. This defeat not only symbolised the end of Dikshit's long reign but also heralded the rise of a new political force in the city.

AAP’s overall performance was equally stunning. The party won 28 out of 70 seats, emerging as the second-largest party in the Delhi Assembly. The BJP won 31 seats, while the Congress -- reduced to just eight seats -- faced its worst-ever performance in the capital.

Sheila Dikshit's son in battleground against Kejriwal

Twelve years since Kejriwal first defeated Sheila Dikshit from the New Delhi Constituency, the Congress has announced later's son Sandeep Dikshit as its candidate to contest against the Aam Aadmi Party chief in the upcoming elections for the same constituency. Congress's decision to field Sandeep Dikshit is being seen as an attempt to reclaim the legacy of Sheila Dikshit and regain a foothold in the constituency where her defeat symbolised a dramatic political shift. The contest is expected to be closely watched, as it pits the legacy of one of Delhi’s most renowned political figures against the political dominance of Kejriwal, who has led AAP to consecutive electoral victories in the Union Territory.

ALSO READ: Delhi Assembly Election: Congress declares 21 candidates, fields Sandeep Dikshit from Kejriwal's seat | List