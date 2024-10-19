Shooting incident in Delhi's Welcome area: Dispute among jeans wholesalers leaves one woman injured

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Police are conducting a thorough inspection of the scene, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.

A violent confrontation in the Welcome area of North East Delhi resulted in a barrage of gunfire, injuring a 22-year-old woman. The incident, which involved multiple rounds of shooting, occurred on the evening of October 20 at Z 2 and Raja Market, leading to a swift response from local authorities.

According to the Delhi Police, reports of the altercation and subsequent shooting were received around 4:42 PM. Senior Officer ASI Vishal and his team arrived promptly at the scene, where they found numerous empty cartridges on the ground. Initial investigations indicate that the shooting stemmed from a financial dispute between two jeans wholesalers.

The injured woman, identified as Ifra, was reportedly caught in the crossfire and was immediately transported to GTB Hospital for medical treatment. Police confirmed that the crime scene investigation team is currently assessing the area, having collected a total of 17 pieces of evidence, including empty cartridges, live rounds, and deformed metal fragments.

Authorities have apprehended several suspects in connection with the shooting, while efforts are ongoing to locate additional individuals involved in the incident. The Delhi Police are maintaining a heightened presence in the Welcome area to ensure public safety and restore order following this alarming event.

Local residents have expressed concern over the escalation of violence, and law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. As the investigation unfolds, it highlights the ongoing challenges of crime and conflict in urban neighborhoods.

Further updates are expected as authorities continue to gather information and pursue leads related to the case.