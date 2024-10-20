Blast near CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini, police launch probe

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Blast reported near CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini

In a significant development, the Delhi Police on Monday (October 20) informed that a blast of high volume was reported near a CRPF school in the Sector 14 area of Rohini. Further investigation into the incident is presently underway.





About the incident

The Delhi Police said the incident was first reported around 7:47 am when a caller informed them of a blast that occurred near the CRPF School situated in the Sector 14 area of Rohini. A team of officials immediately rushed to the spot and found the school's wall damaged.

"SHO/PV and staff reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell," the police stated in a report.

"The windows of a nearby shop and a car parked near the shop were also damaged. However, no one was injured," they added.





Investigation underway

It is pertinent to note that the crime team, FSL team, bomb disposal squad, and fire brigade are at the spot and are investigating the cause of the blast.



(More details will be added)