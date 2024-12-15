Delhi weather today: Minimum temperature dips to 6 degrees Celsius | Check forecast, AQI updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Delhi temperature for today.

Delhi temperature today: Delhi on Sunday morning witnessed a thin layer of fog blanketing the national capital as temperatures dropped to a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius as per the India Meteorological department (IMD). The temperature throughout the day is forecast to remain at 19.05 degrees Celsius with the maximum temperature of 22.3 degrees Celsius expected in the national capital.

Dellhites experienced sunrise at 7:06 am and the sun was expected to set by 5:26 pm according to the weather department. Currently the relative humidity is at 11 per cent with a wind speed of 11 km/hr.

On Monday, December 16, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum temperature of 14.77 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22.61 degrees Celsius.

Delhi AQI today:

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was at 177.0 on Sunday, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and the elderly are advised to wear masks and take precautions to protect themselves while travelling.