Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: 70-year-old woman killed, two others injured by armed robbers in Maujpur area

Maujpur robbery news: A 70-year-old woman was killed while her husband and their tenant were injured by a group of armed robbers, who entered their house and robbed them today (June 8) in northeast Delhi.

The deceased is identified as Shamim (70). Her husband identified as Abbas (70) S/o Hazi Abdul Rehman and the tenant Zahid S/o Nanhe are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, information was received regarding 5-6 persons who had entered a house at street no-5 in Maujpur's Ambedkar Basti and robbed the residents of the house, following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

"On reaching the spot and on preliminary inquiry, it was found that Shamim, Abbas and Zahid received injuries and they were shifted to the hospital for medical aid, where Shamim was declared brought dead by the doctors," said a police official.

"The crime and FSL teams have been called on the spot to inspect the scene of crime," the official added.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro fight: Women hurl abuses, pick up shoes and bottle during argument. Video goes viral