Delhi: Man blackmails 13-year-old girl, allegedly rapes her several times in Ashok Nagar; arrested

Delhi Police on Wednesday said it arrested a man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in the New Ashok Nagar area.

The 41-year-old accused and the victim are tenants in the same building in East Delhi.

According to police official, the girl along with her parents came to the New Ashok Nagar police station and reported that the accused threatened and blackmailed her claiming that he had taken her photos and videos while she was changing in her room.

The accused raped her on several occasions, police said citing the complaint.

Based on her statement, a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

The counselling and medical checkup of the girl was done at the LBS Hospital, the officer said.

The matter is being investigated, police added.

