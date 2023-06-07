Delhi Metro fight: Women hurl abuses, pick up shoes and bottle during argument. Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Women pick up shoes and bottle to fight in Delhi Metro

Trending News: A shocking incident took place on a Delhi Metro train, where two young women got into a heated altercation that turned physical. A video capturing the incident went viral on social media, sparking a debate about public behaviour and moral policing in the country. In the video, one of the women is seen threatening the other with her shoe, while the second woman prepares for a confrontation by putting her phone aside and picking up her water bottle.

Despite the intervention of fellow passengers, the argument continues. People in the ladies' compartment urge them to avoid violence. The tension escalates as both women exchange threats, waiting for the other to make a move. At one point, the video shows one of the women using the train's emergency communication system to complain to the driver and seek action against the “stupid lady”. However, other passengers advise her to calm down and resolve the argument peacefully. As emotions run high, the verbal exchange turns into a stream of insults. One woman throws the contents of her water flask at the other, further escalating the conflict.

While some viewers found the video amusing, others expressed the opinion that such women should be banned from using the metro. The video has garnered over 100K views, generating diverse reactions from the public. The Delhi Metro has been gaining online attention in recent months for various incidents, including disruptive dance reels being filmed and couples engaging in inappropriate behaviour.

